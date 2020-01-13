Live Thursday, January 16th between 3 & 4pm: Darling West

Our favorite Norwegian Americana duo (or "cosmic folk", as Lucinda Williams called them) returns to Studio B, this time with a bit of a different direction in their sound on their latest "We'll Never Know Unless We Try" (listen for our "New Tunes at 2" feature on it this Tuesday.) Mari Sandvær Kreken & Tor Egil Kreken add guitars, banjo, and harmonica to their sweet harmonies. They're in the States visiting a few radio stations and a gig in Nashville en route to Folk Alliance International in New Orleans.