This bluegrass/folk outfit hails from Saskatchewan, Canada, and plays the Orange Peel in Asheville on Thursday, and the Fillmore Charlotte on Saturday. They won a JUNO award in 2016, and their latest release ("Sugar & Joy", on Six Shooter Records) is their 3rd full-length. Nate Hilts on guitar/vocals, Scott Pringle on mandolin/guitar/vocals, Danny Kenyon on cello, and Colton Crawford on banjo. And some very nice hats.