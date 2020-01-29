Earl Scruggs Music Fest 2020: The Lineup Just Keeps Getting Better

Get your tickets now friends. Be the first to honor Earl Scruggs, be the first to have tickets no one else will ever have in this century for the Annual Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2020. The lineup just keeps getting better and better. Promoters have just added Junior Brown, Rebirth Brass Band , Chatham Rabbits and Dale Ann Bradley. Seriously, get your tickets now before it is sold out. Many of the people you have seen on the amazing PBS Country Music documentary by Ken Burns will be at the event. Show your support for the music you love and the artists who have helped create wonderful music you have listened to throughout your lives. Just do it. You'll be happy you did! Please show the world we have a voice, we are Appalachian Strong and we are mountain strong! Buy tickets here: Earl Scruggs tix