Bobby Rush has been playing the blues and R&B chitlin' circuit for some 70 years now, and shows no sign of slowing down. The recent Grammy winner talks about music over the years, his new album, oh and an upcoming Eddie Murphy blaxploitation film he costars in... WNCW's Martin Anderson attended the 20th annual AmericanaFest in Nashville, and recorded interviews with him and other artists we love playing. We'll hear a couple of solo tunes too, from Sound Stage Studios there.

WNCW Music Director Martin Anderson interviews R & B Artist Bobby Rush at AmericanaFest