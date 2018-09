Everybody's talking about our feature album this week: The new one from Larry Cordle Tales From East Kentucky. We'll play you some songs from that release during the show. Plus, we celebrate the birthdays of Bobby Hicks, Alison Krauss, Cousin Jake Tullock, Dave Evans and Valerie Smith. Join Hosts Joe Greene and Todd Baldwin on Goin' Across The Mountain, every Saturday from 11am until 7pm on grassroots, listener powered radio - WNCW 88.7fm and streaming worldwide on this web site, wncw.org.