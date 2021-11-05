© 2021
Studio B

Wednesday at 3pm: Alexa Rose

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 5, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT
Alexa Rose

Following our morning session with two favorites whose brilliant catalogs go back to the ‘90’s, we turn next to one of this decade’s brightest new stars among Asheville singer/songwriters, whose new album “Headwaters” will surely continue her ascent towards national recognition. “A series of rivers, Headwaters is centered on the fluidity of time. After a year where time has seemed to ebb and flow inconsistently and all routine has been dismantled, I found myself writing in the medium of water.” Joe Kendrick will host both Alexa and her wonderful accompanist, and member of another favorite NC act of ours, Joseph Terrell of Mipso! #LovePublicRadioMusic

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
