Friday at 11am: Kevin Daniel

Raised in Western North Carolina, Americana singer Kevin Daniel has also put down roots in Brooklyn, NY, though you might think from his sound that he’s a Nashville native. The songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings southern rock, gospel, and blues to barrooms of Brooklyn and beyond, but he’s back home in Carolina for shows throughout the region including Concord on Friday, and Brevard and Greenville in December. We’ve just started getting to know his new album “Been Here Before.”