Wednesday 11/4: Kaitlin Butts – Hello, Honky Tonk

For her fourth album, Kaitlin has this love letter to honky-tonks and the regulars, bartenders, and dreamers who fill them. The 14-track project blends her musical theater background with vivid, character-driven storytelling. Fans of Kacey Musgraves should definitely check her work out. And while others in her field have moved more in a pop direction, Kaitlin’s sticking with her country roots on this one, with songwriting collaborations from Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, and Jon Randall among others.