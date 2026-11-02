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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/4: Kaitlin Butts – Hello, Honky Tonk

By Martin Anderson
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:03 AM EST

For her fourth album, Kaitlin has this love letter to honky-tonks and the regulars, bartenders, and dreamers who fill them. The 14-track project blends her musical theater background with vivid, character-driven storytelling. Fans of Kacey Musgraves should definitely check her work out. And while others in her field have moved more in a pop direction, Kaitlin’s sticking with her country roots on this one, with songwriting collaborations from Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, and Jon Randall among others.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson