Tuesday 11/3: Robert Plant’s Saving Grace – All That Glitters

A follow-up to the Robert Plant and Saving Grace album from last year, this EP of four tracks further explores the folk and Americana songs that Plant and the band love: the traditional tunes “The Blackest Crow” and “Two Coats,” Gillian Welch’s “Orphan Girl,” and Bert Jansch’s “Poison.” Joining Plant are vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Together, they love exploring the evolution of roots music, both vintage and modern.