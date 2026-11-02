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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 11/3: Robert Plant’s Saving Grace – All That Glitters

By Martin Anderson
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:05 AM EST

A follow-up to the Robert Plant and Saving Grace album from last year, this EP of four tracks further explores the folk and Americana songs that Plant and the band love: the traditional tunes “The Blackest Crow” and “Two Coats,” Gillian Welch’s “Orphan Girl,” and Bert Jansch’s “Poison.” Joining Plant are vocalist Suzi Dian, drummer Oli Jefferson, guitarist Tony Kelsey, banjo and string player Matt Worley, and cellist Barney Morse-Brown. Together, they love exploring the evolution of roots music, both vintage and modern.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson