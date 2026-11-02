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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 11/2: Willi Carlisle – The Universal Bubba

By Martin Anderson
Published November 2, 2026 at 8:06 AM EST

Signature Sounds is releasing Willi Carlisle’s latest album this week: 17 songs about ditch diggers, horse girls, existential crises at Chinese buffets, and the universal bubba who can fix anything. “I think this one goes to outer space,” says Carlisle. “I think this is the widest range of influences that I’ve ever had. It touches on funk, it touches on Americana, Cajun, old-time, and experimental music.” This is the first time Tyler Childers has been tapped as producer outside of his own records, and Childers’ band backs up Carlisle on this. “It’s the first time I’ve ever used synthesizers and double electric guitars. There’s also more fretless 19th-century style banjo on it than any record I’ve ever made.”

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson