Wednesday 10/21: Danielle Ponder – Everything Has Changed

Music was always a constant presence throughout Danielle Ponder’s life, including time spent performing with her family’s band at a young age. But she pursued a legal career focused on criminal justice reform, until her late 30s when she allowed herself to seriously imagine music as more than a side pursuit. In 2021, at age 39, she finally took the leap, leaving law behind to pursue her artistry full-time. The gamble paid off: she signed her first record deal in 2022, and her debut album Some of Us Are Brave introduced Ponder as one of soul music’s most compelling new voices. Now she’s on Dead Oceans Records for this 2nd album, with support from Phoebe Bridgers among others. Everything Has Changed dismantles the stories Ponder once told herself and finds peace in what remains—all themes that have shaped much of her journey.