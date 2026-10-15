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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 10/21: Danielle Ponder – Everything Has Changed

By Martin Anderson
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT

Music was always a constant presence throughout Danielle Ponder’s life, including time spent performing with her family’s band at a young age. But she pursued a legal career focused on criminal justice reform, until her late 30s when she allowed herself to seriously imagine music as more than a side pursuit. In 2021, at age 39, she finally took the leap, leaving law behind to pursue her artistry full-time. The gamble paid off: she signed her first record deal in 2022, and her debut album Some of Us Are Brave introduced Ponder as one of soul music’s most compelling new voices. Now she’s on Dead Oceans Records for this 2nd album, with support from Phoebe Bridgers among others. Everything Has Changed dismantles the stories Ponder once told herself and finds peace in what remains—all themes that have shaped much of her journey.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson