Tuesday 10/20: Todd Snider – My Second Rodeo

In his last couple of months before dying in November of 2025, Todd Snider spent time in his East Nashville studio (famously known as The Purple Building) and laid down these songs solo. He had enough new compositions to work on what would have been a double album. “This album is a glimpse into the creative outpouring from Todd in September and October of 2025,” says the late singer/songwriter’s producer/engineer and longtime friend Joe Bisirri. “His ‘sound of country music 10 years from now’ meant taking his favorite country music tropes, dismantling and reassembling them over stretched-out, swampy grooves with New Orleans-style horns. He was so sure of this sound, feel, and his studio band's pliability that he insisted on recording his vocal and guitar first, with no accompaniment or click track. Todd wanted the band to record after him, so they would HAVE to follow his lead wherever it went.”