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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 10/22: Bruce Cockburn – The Blood of Others

By Martin Anderson
Published October 15, 2026 at 3:54 PM EDT

One of Canada’s most revered songwriters has decided to showcase the musical roots that inspired him to pursue a career in music as a teenager and young man: gospel, blues, jazz, folk, and pop songs that helped shape his artistic voice. “What began back in the eighties as a vague notion grew over time into a strong desire to put together a collection of material, written by others, that I found sticking to the edges of my musical landscape,” Cockburn explains. “The accumulation of these songs started in the sixties, before I’d even begun to try to create my own.” It’s just the 81-year-old and his acoustic guitar here, as he’s been doing on tour the past couple of years. In fact, he’ll be performing at the Carolina Theatre in Charlotte on October 30th and the Bijou Theatre in Knoxville on November 2nd.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson