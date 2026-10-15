© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Click here to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870 between 9am and 6pm
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday10/19: Margo Cilker – Little White Cross

By Martin Anderson
Published October 15, 2026 at 4:01 PM EDT

One of our favorite singer/songwriters to come out of the West Coast these past few years, Margo Cilker is back with her third full-length. This one was co-produced by her and Texan Bruce Robison in Lockhart, TX, with an all-Texas backing band that included pedal steel player Eric Heywood, guitarist Geoff Queen, and fiddler Beth Chrisman. Cilker is a Pacific Northwest-based Americana artist with deep California roots, but you might mistake her for an Austin resident on this one. Most of these songs cover rather tragic topics, but she delivers them more as a witness than a victim, with the hope of righting the wrongs she writes about. As Steve Horowitz of Pop Matters writes, “Ultimately, Little White Cross succeeds not because it dwells on sadness but because it finds meaning within it. Margo Cilker’s voice may not be conventionally commanding, but her gifts as an interpreter and storyteller give these songs weight.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson