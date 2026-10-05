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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 10/7: Wild Horses – The In Between

By Martin Anderson
Published October 5, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT

Grand Rapids, Minnesota trio Wild Horses - comprised of married couple Jed LaPlant [vocals, guitar] and Ariana LaPlant [vocals, fiddle, keys], joined by longtime friend Landon Pahl [bass] - have released their second full-length album, out now via Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost. Recorded in Montana, Nashville, and Minnesota, The In Between showcases the group’s signature hybrid of folk, Americana, country, and rock. The trio has lately been opening for the likes of Sam Barber, Charley Crockett, and Trampled By Turtles.

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson