Wednesday 10/7: Wild Horses – The In Between

Grand Rapids, Minnesota trio Wild Horses - comprised of married couple Jed LaPlant [vocals, guitar] and Ariana LaPlant [vocals, fiddle, keys], joined by longtime friend Landon Pahl [bass] - have released their second full-length album, out now via Outlaw Foundry/Atlantic Outpost. Recorded in Montana, Nashville, and Minnesota, The In Between showcases the group’s signature hybrid of folk, Americana, country, and rock. The trio has lately been opening for the likes of Sam Barber, Charley Crockett, and Trampled By Turtles.