Tuesday 10/6: Karate Boogaloo – Access All Areas

Henry Jenkins, Hudson Whitlock, Callum Riley, and Darvid Thor have been playing music together since their playground days. Meeting as high school preteens, these four friends explored the teachings of the great small combo instrumental bands à la Booker T. & the M.G.'s and The Meters. With these lessons in one hand and their characteristic sense of goofy humor in the other, the ensuing 18+ years saw Karate Boogaloo develop the kind of shared musical language that can only be built through countless hours spent together existing as friends and musical allies. All in all, a great all-instrumental out of Melbourne, Australia.