Wednesday 8/12: Mountain Goats – Days

John Darnielle and company have this follow-up to the album they released last November, Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan. But he says this one started life as Grunges, a sequel to their 2017 LP Goths. “These songs are loosely about the 70s, 80s, and 90s, which is to say they’re about the accumulation of days, each one a little further back than the next, sometimes miraculously seeming clearer as they recede and sometimes blurring into unrecognizable shapes which are sometimes pleasant and sometimes troubling.” John Congleton produced this new one, recording the band at Sear Sound in Manhattan. Darnielle is joined in by bandmates Matt Douglas and Jon Wurster; Peter Hughes left in 2024, after 30 years. Additional players on the album include bassist and French horn player Rob Jost, harpist Mikaela Davis, and assorted backing vocalists.