Tuesday 8/11: Songs From the Road Band – Just Hanging On

One of the bands that really helps to define Asheville’s great music scene is this collective of Charles Humphrey III on bass, Mark Schimick on mandolin (and most lead vocals), Sam Wharton on guitar, Gabe Epstein on banjo, and James Schlender on fiddle. They’re back with their 7th album, recorded at Asheville’s Echo Mountain Studios. Charles has mostly co-written these new tunes with the likes of Darren Nicholson, Thomm Jutz, Tommy Maher, and Nick Dauphinais among others, plus there’s a nearly ten-minute Allman Brothers jam to wrap it up. They live up to their band name absolutely, with some area gigs over the next few weeks in addition to cross-country treks. If they live up their their album’s name, you can’t really tell from listening.