Thursday 8/13: Brittany Ann Tranbaugh – Lucky Broke Girl

Introducing a (relatively) new singer/songwriter out of Philadelphia, who has won awards these past few years from the likes of American Songwriter, Songwriter Serenade, and the John Lennon Songwriting contests. She has been the opening act for Carsie Blanton, who says she’s “One of my favorite young songwriters, out there sticking it to the patriarchy with gorgeous, singable, perfectly crafted confections of song.” This debut studio album of hers will be released on August 28th.