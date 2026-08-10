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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 8/13: Brittany Ann Tranbaugh – Lucky Broke Girl

By Martin Anderson
Published August 10, 2026 at 7:58 AM EDT

Introducing a (relatively) new singer/songwriter out of Philadelphia, who has won awards these past few years from the likes of American Songwriter, Songwriter Serenade, and the John Lennon Songwriting contests. She has been the opening act for Carsie Blanton, who says she’s “One of my favorite young songwriters, out there sticking it to the patriarchy with gorgeous, singable, perfectly crafted confections of song.” This debut studio album of hers will be released on August 28th.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson