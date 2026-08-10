Monday 8/10: Adrian Younge – Afro Disco Makossa

Musicians and producer Adrian Younge has recorded modern Afrobeat classics with Tony Allen and Ebo Taylor through Jazz Is Dead, and on this latest collection on his Linear Labs record label, Younge asks a new question: what would a Ghanaian producer in '76 have made if he set out to create an American disco record for his hometown? The result is a relentless, hypnotic patchwork of Afrobeat, funk, and disco recorded to tape, built for the DJ of any era.