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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 8/10: Adrian Younge – Afro Disco Makossa

By Martin Anderson
Published August 10, 2026 at 8:04 AM EDT

Musicians and producer Adrian Younge has recorded modern Afrobeat classics with Tony Allen and Ebo Taylor through Jazz Is Dead, and on this latest collection on his Linear Labs record label, Younge asks a new question: what would a Ghanaian producer in '76 have made if he set out to create an American disco record for his hometown? The result is a relentless, hypnotic patchwork of Afrobeat, funk, and disco recorded to tape, built for the DJ of any era.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson