Wednesday 7/29: Ranky Tanky – This Village

Since forming in 2016, when Quentin Baxter, Quiana Parler, Charlton Singleton, Clay Ross, and Kevin Hamilton—all seasoned musicians from the Charleston, South Carolina area—decided to form this band, Ranky Tanky has earned acclaim for their interpretations of Gullah spirituals and original music that pulls from jazz and folk traditions. They’ve certainly put the rich traditions of the Gullah Geechee people of the South Carolina and Georgia coast on the musical map for many across the country. Their self-titled 2017 debut topped Billboard’s jazz chart, while the 2019 album Good Time won a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album—the first time an album of Gullah music received the honor. We loved hosting them in Studio B back in 2022. They return to our area for a Charlotte show on Saturday, September 12th.