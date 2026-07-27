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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 7/27: Kelly Finnigan – B-Sides, Singles & Forgotten Gems

By Martin Anderson
Published July 27, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT

Serving as a mile marker pacing the fifteen-year collaboration between Finnigan and Colemine Records, this is a nice collection of rare takes and flip sides, while also showing Finnigan’s evolution as an artist, producer, and vocalist. “It's nice to reintroduce material that really was the beginning of my relationship with Terry and Colemine,” says Finnigan. “And so, it made perfect sense to look at a B-side by my group called Destruments and a song called ‘Freedom’… There's so much focus on [the early work of] Monophonics that [Destruments] gets overshadowed and forgotten about, so I'm happy to reintroduce it.”

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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