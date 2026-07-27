Monday 7/27: Kelly Finnigan – B-Sides, Singles & Forgotten Gems

Serving as a mile marker pacing the fifteen-year collaboration between Finnigan and Colemine Records, this is a nice collection of rare takes and flip sides, while also showing Finnigan’s evolution as an artist, producer, and vocalist. “It's nice to reintroduce material that really was the beginning of my relationship with Terry and Colemine,” says Finnigan. “And so, it made perfect sense to look at a B-side by my group called Destruments and a song called ‘Freedom’… There's so much focus on [the early work of] Monophonics that [Destruments] gets overshadowed and forgotten about, so I'm happy to reintroduce it.”