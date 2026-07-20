Wednesday 7/22: The Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, featuring Willy Jordan – What Can We Do?

This San Francisco-based band was founded in 2007 by guitarist/songwriter Anthony Paule after a phone call from his friend, Noel Hayes. The call was requesting a backing band for Philadelphia soul and blues singer, Frank Bey, who was coming to the area to perform at Biscuits and Blues. Now, nineteen years after that fateful call, the APSO has earned multiple nominations and widespread recognition as a respected musical powerhouse, driven by horns and inspired by authentic Soul and Blues recordings of the '60s and '70s. "What Can We Do? is the culmination of many songwriting sessions, sitting around our dining room table with Christine Vitale, Larry Batiste, and Willy Jordan," says Paule. "Sometimes we have a musical idea, like a progression, or just a guitar riff. Other times we have a hook, or simply a line for a song. It's a wonderful and gratifying experience to watch the seed of an idea go from our dining room table, to the recording studio, and then out into the world as part of a finished album.”