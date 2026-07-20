Monday 7/20: New Singles from Rodrigo y Gabriela, Eddie 9V, and Eli “Paperboy” Reed

GRAMMY-winning guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have shared “OurHome,” the title track from their forthcoming album of the same name – recorded in Japan -- due September 18th via ATO Records. More than any other song on the record, “OurHome” embodies the album’s central idea: that home is less a place than a state of being rooted in purpose, presence, and inner peace. A tender piece that opens the album, it brings an exquisite subtlety to the kinetic exchange between Rodrigo Sánchez’s lightning-quick lead guitar lines and Gabriela Quintero’s hypnotic, hard-hitting rhythms. Eddie 9V announces a new album called Down Here coming out on November 6, on Dan Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sounds label. This first single, “Blowin’ Up”, is described as “a swaggering blast of country-fried funk, greasy slide guitar, and deep-pocket grooves which captures Eddie 9V doing what he does best — locking into a feel and letting the personality fly.” Finally, Eli “Paperboy” Reed announces a new album called Getting There, coming out September 11th via Yep Roc Records. The single “Love You More” features up-and-coming country/R&B singer Zaniah, as well as the pedal steel work of Jonny Lam, which was inspired by players in the sacred steel tradition like Calvin Cooke and Aubrey Ghent. The album was produced by Swamp Dogg.