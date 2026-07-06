Wednesday 7/8: Maya de Vitry – All My Faith

From canyons to kitchens, from cold lakes to highway truck stops, the songs on this 5th album from the former member of the Stray Birds form a vibrant collage of joy, sorrow, and gut-wrenching honesty. Whether spinning an inspirational tale about hungover bachelorettes at the Nashville airport or exploring the prison of our own adaptations, de Vitry brings a grounded confidence and quiet charisma rooted in her belief in the power of song to change us. For pedal steel and guitar, she enlisted Spencer Cullum and Ethan Ballinger (both members of Miranda Lambert’s touring band), alongside Jo Schornikow (of alt-country/indie band Phosphorescent) on keys. They are joined by frequent members of de Vitry’s live band: Ethan Jodziewicz on bass, Dominic Billett on drums, and Shelby Means and Joel Timmons on harmony vocals. “Maya de Vitry takes her place alongside Laura Nyro and Joni Mitchell as a songwriter and vocalist whose intuitive understanding of the resonance of lyrics and music captures and conveys the emotional depth of human experience” —Folk Alley