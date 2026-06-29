Thursday 7/2: River Shook – River Shook

You may have heard of one of our favorite NC acts, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers? Their decade-long run came to a close earlier this year, and now River Shook is reinventing their music career under this name. Get to know River’s songwriting, presence and poise better with this self-titled debut, as they dive into themes that we might tend to avoid, reminding us we’re braver than we think we can handle hard truths about our lives, and we can change course the moment we’re ready.