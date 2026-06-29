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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 7/2: River Shook – River Shook

By Martin Anderson
Published June 29, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT

You may have heard of one of our favorite NC acts, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers? Their decade-long run came to a close earlier this year, and now River Shook is reinventing their music career under this name. Get to know River’s songwriting, presence and poise better with this self-titled debut, as they dive into themes that we might tend to avoid, reminding us we’re braver than we think we can handle hard truths about our lives, and we can change course the moment we’re ready.

New Tunes at Two
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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson