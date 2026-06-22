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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 6/24: John Doyle - Free by Nature: Songs of the Irish in the American Revolution

By Martin Anderson
Published June 22, 2026 at 8:29 AM EDT

We are ten days out from our 250th anniversary of Independence Day! This new album commemorates one key aspect of our origin story. The Irish played a hugely significant role in the American Revolution - by some estimates, making up 35-40% of the Continental Army and only slightly less in the British Army. Guitarist John Doyle has just released this collection of songs by and about the Irish or associated with an Irish melody during or shortly following the founding of this country.

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Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
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