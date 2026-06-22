Thursday 6/25: Sad Daddy – Ozark Shine

This album marks the band's fourth studio release with their blend of early blues, jazz, jug band, country, old-time, and bluegrass. Recorded at the Bomb Shelter in Nashville, Tennessee, Ozark Shine captures the band at full stride. The core creatives of Sad Daddy are Brian Martin on guitar, Melissa Carper on bass, Joe Sundell on banjo, and Rebecca Patek on fiddle – each of whom perform with a variety of other artists, including each other in different incarnations. The making of Ozark Shine came with a number of auspicious signs and favorable omens. A chance spotting of David Rawlings grabbing Vietnamese food, a catfish (the band's spirit animal) waiting for them on the fridge at their Nashville lodging, and — in the midst of recording! — a message passed along to Melissa from John Prine's wife that John would've loved the music. Furthermore, when the band reconvened at the Little Buffalo River in the Ozarks to shoot videos for its upcoming release, a bald eagle flew overhead. Listen for these influences in this new one!