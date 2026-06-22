Monday 6/22: Fruit Bats – The Landfill

Eric D. Johnson, a.k.a. Fruit Bats, says this new album centers around a mountain from which one might take in a commanding view of one’s surroundings. “But the mountain that gives us this vantage point,” Johnson says in this case, “is made out of the trash that we’ve created, the collective weight of the past and where it’s taken us.” Thus, the foundation of this album’s name. David Dawda (bass), Josh Mease (guitars, synth), Frank LoCrasto (piano, synth), and Kosta Galanopoulos (drums) comprise the rest of the band Fruit Bats, with whom Johnson has worked for over a decade now. The album was recorded with no click tracks, no comped vocals, and minimal overdubs, and with frequent collaborator Thom Monahan returning to provide additional production and The Landfill’s final mix. “It’s how we do things with my other band, Bonny Light Horseman, and I was curious to see how it would work with Fruit Bats,” Johnson notes. “It’s both a very personal record and my most collaborative to date.” Fruit Bats plays the new Hellbender venue in Asheville on Saturday, July 18th.