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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday: Grey DeLisle & Les Greene – Grey & Greene

By Martin Anderson
Published May 30, 2026 at 3:34 PM EDT

We’ve enjoyed playing the music of Grey DeLisle here the past few years, and she has another career as a Comic Con icon. Les Greene is the voice of Little Richard in the recent “Elvis” movie and Grammy-nominated soundtrack. The two met in 2024, and as DeLisle says, "As soon as I heard Les Greene sing for the first time, I went home that very night and wrote us a duet!” Grey & Greene was produced by rockabilly veteran and multi-instrumentalist James Intveld, who co-wrote three of the songs with DeLisle. They describe their latest project as this warm and vibrant slice of real, flesh and blood rock n’ soul (that) is a balm to our battered ears (and psyches).”

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson