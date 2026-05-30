Tuesday: Grey DeLisle & Les Greene – Grey & Greene

We’ve enjoyed playing the music of Grey DeLisle here the past few years, and she has another career as a Comic Con icon. Les Greene is the voice of Little Richard in the recent “Elvis” movie and Grammy-nominated soundtrack. The two met in 2024, and as DeLisle says, "As soon as I heard Les Greene sing for the first time, I went home that very night and wrote us a duet!” Grey & Greene was produced by rockabilly veteran and multi-instrumentalist James Intveld, who co-wrote three of the songs with DeLisle. They describe their latest project as “this warm and vibrant slice of real, flesh and blood rock n’ soul (that) is a balm to our battered ears (and psyches).”