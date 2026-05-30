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New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Cimafunk & La Tribu – Te Toca

By Martin Anderson
Published May 30, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT

3-time GRAMMY nominee & groundbreaking Afro-Cuban funk innovator Cimafunk joins with his powerhouse band La Tribu (The Tribe), to release this new album, which translates as It’s Your Turn. Joining Cimafunk here are Dr. Zapa (musical director / drums), Hilaria Cacao (trombone/vocals), Katy Cacao (saxophone / vocals), Machete (percussion/vocals), Big Happy (minor percussion/vocals), Wao (piano), El Ra (bass), and El Friki (guitar). "Cimafunk redefines funk… with a sonic mosaic that fuses Afro-Cuban rhythms with the contagious groove of R&B and the harmonic sensuality of soul, evoking giants like Earth, Wind & Fire.. pure energy, originality, and charisma -  creating an exciting, danceable bridge between African American and Latin music… solidifying a place as one of the most innovative and captivating artists in contemporary music." (Billboard)

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Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson