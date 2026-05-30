Thursday: Cimafunk & La Tribu – Te Toca

3-time GRAMMY nominee & groundbreaking Afro-Cuban funk innovator Cimafunk joins with his powerhouse band La Tribu (The Tribe), to release this new album, which translates as It’s Your Turn. Joining Cimafunk here are Dr. Zapa (musical director / drums), Hilaria Cacao (trombone/vocals), Katy Cacao (saxophone / vocals), Machete (percussion/vocals), Big Happy (minor percussion/vocals), Wao (piano), El Ra (bass), and El Friki (guitar). "Cimafunk redefines funk… with a sonic mosaic that fuses Afro-Cuban rhythms with the contagious groove of R&B and the harmonic sensuality of soul, evoking giants like Earth, Wind & Fire.. pure energy, originality, and charisma - creating an exciting, danceable bridge between African American and Latin music… solidifying a place as one of the most innovative and captivating artists in contemporary music." (Billboard)