Wednesday 5/27: Joey Quiñones – Inna Soul Steady Situation

You might know Joey Quiñones as the frontman for the soul band Thee Sinseers. But before Thee Sinseers, before the lush orchestrations and pitch-perfect harmonies that became his signature, Quiñones cut his teeth leading various backing bands for visiting Jamaican ska and dancehall acts touring Southern California. He describes those years as reggae college, getting yelled at by every Jamaican artist who had a record out. Those years of apprenticeship in rocksteady and roots reggae would inform everything that followed—and on his new solo record "Inna Soul Steady Situation," Quiñones finally showcases those influences front and center. Check out the variety of genres – soul, reggae, and the rich Chicano culture of East L.A. – converging on this Colemine Records release.