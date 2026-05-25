Thursday 5/28: The Two Tracks – Seasons Unknown

Hailing from the eastern slope of Wyoming’s Bighorn Mountains, The Two Tracks have spent the last decade crafting a powerful blend of Americana, folk, and roots rock built around thoughtful songwriting, soaring harmonies, and dynamic musicianship. Led by husband-and-wife duo Dave and Julie Huebner, alongside bassist Taylor Phillips and drummer Fernando Serna, the band pairs expressive storytelling with cello-driven arrangements that set them apart in the modern Americana landscape. This fifth studio album of theirs was recorded in Nashville with Grammy-nominated producer Will Kimbrough, Grammy-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, and Grammy-winning mixer Trina Shoemaker, delivering songs that range from road-worn roots rock and harmony-rich folk to stripped-down acoustic intimacy. We’ve enjoyed hosting them in Studio B in the past, and catching live sets at SkunkFest and elsewhere. This one’s a winner!

