Tuesday 4/28: Yarn – Saturday Night Sermon

"Since forming Yarn in 2007, Christiana has steered the band from a scrappy New York City bar residency to sharing stages with Dwight Yoakam, Marty Stuart, Alison Krauss, and Leftover Salmon. Drummer Robert Bonhomme and bassist Rick Bugel have remained Yarn’s core alongside Blake Christiana as the group has evolved through more than 10 albums and 17 years on the road. It’s appropriate that most of the video was filmed in a barroom as the music blends bluesy, boozy rock and roll swagger with outlaw country and Memphis soul." – Glide Magazine. The band is in the midst of a major nationwide tour, which includes 185 King Street in Brevard on May 9th.