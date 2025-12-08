© 2025 WNCW
Thursday: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra – The Nutcracker Remix

By Martin Anderson
Published December 8, 2025 at 8:13 AM EST

The CCJO is a 17-piece not-for-profit ensemble dedicated to performing, preserving, and teaching jazz as a living art form. Over the years, they have presented big band arrangements of works by Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and others, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Nutracker. Now they’ve remixed some of their holiday arrangements for the 21st Century, with various jazz styles from around the world, including samba and hip hop.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
