Thursday: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra – The Nutcracker Remix

The CCJO is a 17-piece not-for-profit ensemble dedicated to performing, preserving, and teaching jazz as a living art form. Over the years, they have presented big band arrangements of works by Duke Ellington, Charles Mingus, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and others, as well as Tchaikovsky’s Nutracker. Now they’ve remixed some of their holiday arrangements for the 21st Century, with various jazz styles from around the world, including samba and hip hop.