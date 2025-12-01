Wednesday: Abigail Dowd – Saints & Warriors

The music of North Carolinian Abigail Dowd has been described as “songs rooted in folk, blues, and the mystic heart of the South.” She builds songs from the cultural ruins we walk past every day: Scots graveyards, Native trails, Eastern mantras, family myths, war stories, saints and mothers, and the long silence in between. Released on November 14th, this fourth album from the Greensboro resident includes Alex Bingham (Hiss Golden Messenger), George Sluppick (Alexa Rose, Elizabeth King), Joe MacPhail (Emily Scott Robinson, Blue Cactus), Tamisha Waden (The Foreign Exchange), Shana Tucker (ChamberSoul, Cirque du Soleil), and Scott Sawyer (Nnenna Freelon, Oteil Burbridge).