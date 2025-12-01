© 2025 WNCW
Thursday: Dallas Burrow – The Way the West Was Won

By Martin Anderson
Published December 1, 2025 at 8:06 AM EST

Not everyone might think cowboy songs for the 21st Century are just what we need, but when written and delivered with the quality that Dallas Burrow brings, you, too, might become a convert. The Texas singer-songwriter’s influences, such as Townes Van Zandt and John Prine, can likely be heard here. The legendary Lloyd Maines produced this, and the guest vocalists joining Dallas are Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kelly Willis, and Jim Lauderdale, so of course, we like this!

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
