Thursday: Dallas Burrow – The Way the West Was Won

Not everyone might think cowboy songs for the 21st Century are just what we need, but when written and delivered with the quality that Dallas Burrow brings, you, too, might become a convert. The Texas singer-songwriter’s influences, such as Townes Van Zandt and John Prine, can likely be heard here. The legendary Lloyd Maines produced this, and the guest vocalists joining Dallas are Ray Wylie Hubbard, Kelly Willis, and Jim Lauderdale, so of course, we like this!