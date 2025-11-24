© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday: Lance Roark – Bad Reputation

By Martin Anderson
Published November 24, 2025 at 8:27 AM EST

Roark, who calls the long-time Red Dirt haven of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, home, wears his roots on his sleeve throughout this debut album. Roark was raised listening to country music and Southern rock. He was also a fan of Cross Canadian Ragweed’s Red Dirt sound — a genre which would eventually shape his music. Recently, he’s been able to do some shared songwriting with fellow Oklahomans the Turnpike Troubadours, and has shared the stage with the likes of Turnpike, Wyatt Flores, Muscadine Bloodline, and American Aquarium. “This is just my first album,” Roark declares. ”It’s not even close to my last. I’d like to be like Willie and never stop making music.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
