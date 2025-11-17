Thursday 11/20: West Texas Exiles – 8000 Days

This Austin band features a triple-threat of songwriters in Marco Gutierrez, Daniel Davis, and Colin Gilmore (son of legendary Texas troubadour Jimmie Dale Gilmore), plus seasoned bassist/producer Eric Harrison and drummer Trinidad Leal. Leal and Gutierrez were formerly in the Texas band Dirty River Boys. The Exiles' 2023 debut EP paved the way for this first full-length album from these five, who collectively hail from El Paso, Lubbock, and Amarillo. "On ‘8000 Days,’ the group’s debut album, the country rock sounds of the Flying Burrito Brothers meet the rock anthems of Bruce Springsteen and the bright country pop of the Eagles." (No Depression)