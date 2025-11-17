© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/20: West Texas Exiles – 8000 Days

By Martin Anderson
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:12 AM EST

This Austin band features a triple-threat of songwriters in Marco Gutierrez, Daniel Davis, and Colin Gilmore (son of legendary Texas troubadour Jimmie Dale Gilmore), plus seasoned bassist/producer Eric Harrison and drummer Trinidad Leal. Leal and Gutierrez were formerly in the Texas band Dirty River Boys. The Exiles' 2023 debut EP paved the way for this first full-length album from these five, who collectively hail from El Paso, Lubbock, and Amarillo. "On ‘8000 Days,’ the group’s debut album, the country rock sounds of the Flying Burrito Brothers meet the rock anthems of Bruce Springsteen and the bright country pop of the Eagles." (No Depression)

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson