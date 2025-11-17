© 2025 WNCW
Monday 11/17: Lettuce – Cook

By Martin Anderson
Published November 17, 2025 at 8:21 AM EST

This Colorado band has made a name for itself with its fresh blend of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and hip-hop. Perhaps you’ve caught a live set of theirs in our area the past few years, including a live set from Sierra Nevada Brewing’s amphitheatre last year that added a fun finale to our latest Crowd Around the Mic compilation. In addition to cooking up their music since forming in Boston in 1992, the band has recently launched a Berklee College of Music scholarship, two new wine lines called Red Crush and Orange Crush, and a cooking series titled Lettuce Cook. They’ve got aprons for sale, too…

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
