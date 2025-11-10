© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday: Snocaps – Snocaps

By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2025 at 8:27 AM EST

It's the latest project from Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and her twin sister, Allison Crutchfield (Swearin'), and features MJ Lenderman and Brad Cook. Each of the four artists plays a number of instruments, but the spotlight remains squarely with the two sisters, with each writing and taking lead vocals for half the songs. When they sing in harmony, you’ll notice the kind of magic that close sibling singers can create. One of the major topics they cover in their songwriting here is that of addiction, which their family has wrestled with over the years.

