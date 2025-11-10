Monday: Khruangbin – The Universe Smiles On You II

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The Universe Smiles On You, Khruangbin has re-recorded the tunes and given us this surprise release. The band (Laura Lee, Mark Speer, and DJ Johnson) re-recorded all 10 tracks from The Universe Smiles On You in the same Texas barn where they made it the first time. There were a few changes this time, though: they had to rip up the flooring first to catch some varmints who’d made homes underneath, and then a cold snap descended upon the drafty barn-turned-studio. Do you know the original album? What do you notice that’s different about these versions, other than an updated track order?