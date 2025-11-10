© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Monday: Khruangbin – The Universe Smiles On You II

By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2025 at 8:31 AM EST

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The Universe Smiles On You, Khruangbin has re-recorded the tunes and given us this surprise release. The band (Laura Lee, Mark Speer, and DJ Johnson) re-recorded all 10 tracks from The Universe Smiles On You in the same Texas barn where they made it the first time. There were a few changes this time, though: they had to rip up the flooring first to catch some varmints who’d made homes underneath, and then a cold snap descended upon the drafty barn-turned-studio. Do you know the original album? What do you notice that’s different about these versions, other than an updated track order?

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
