Wednesday 11/5: Paul Kelly – Seventy

Long hailed as one of Australia’s greatest songwriters, Paul Kelly has spent over four decades capturing the beauty, humor, and heartbreak of ordinary lives. On Seventy, he leans into that role with renewed purpose, drawing on classic storytelling traditions where shared tales offer comfort, meaning, and light in the dark. The album plays like a campfire circle or family gathering, each song its own tale: a ghost story, a love song, a joke, a lament. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate turning 70!