© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our Fall Fund Drive is on! Click to donate or call us at 1-800-245-8870
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 11/5: Paul Kelly – Seventy

By Martin Anderson
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:32 PM EDT

Long hailed as one of Australia’s greatest songwriters, Paul Kelly has spent over four decades capturing the beauty, humor, and heartbreak of ordinary lives. On Seventy, he leans into that role with renewed purpose, drawing on classic storytelling traditions where shared tales offer comfort, meaning, and light in the dark. The album plays like a campfire circle or family gathering, each song its own tale: a ghost story, a love song, a joke, a lament. It’s a beautiful way to celebrate turning 70!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson