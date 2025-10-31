© 2025 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 11/6: Brandi Carlile – Returning to Myself

By Martin Anderson
Published October 31, 2025 at 5:29 PM EDT

For her first album in four years, Carlile had the intention of making a bit more of a stripped-down, intimate, and personal production here. See if you hear that on these new songs, with help from producer (and member of The National) Aaron Dessner, Andrew Watt (who produced the Elton John collaboration, Who Believes in Angels?), and Justin Vernon (Bon Iver). Then there’s Phil Hanseroth (bass, electric guitar), Tim Hanseroth (electric guitar, acoustic guitar), Josh Klinghoffer (pedal steel, synthesizers, electric guitar, piano, keyboards, organ), Matt Chamberlain (drums, percussion), Chad Smith (drums, percussion), Dave Mackay (synthesizers, organ) Stewart Cole (French horn, trumpet), SistaStrings (strings) Rob Moose (strings), Blake Mills (fretless baritone guitar, acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Mark Isham (tenor saxophone) and Elton John (Rhodes piano)

