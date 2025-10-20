Thursday 10/23: Rhett Miller – A Lifetime of Riding By Night

The frontman for The Old 97’s is back with his 10th solo record, which was recorded in the shadow of a potentially damaging vocal surgery. Miller recorded a batch of songs (including co-writes with Evan Felker of Turnpike Troubadours, Caitlin Rose, Nicole Atkins, and Jesse Valenzuela of The Gin Blossoms), then handed them off to producer and Old 97's bandmate Murry Hammond to complete as he recovered. Threaded with his lived-in reflection on mortality and love in all forms, the album contains some of Miller’s most unguarded material yet. The Old 97’s were recognized with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Americana Music Awards last month, and Miller shared this in their acceptance speech: “I’m a singer in a rock ‘n’ roll band, but I’ll give you guys three pieces of advice: Never get naked on a dressing room couch. If you’re thinking about getting sober, it’s pretty awesome. If you’re gonna sign to a major label, do it in the 1990s. And finally, if you’re gonna be in a band, be in a band with your best friends.”