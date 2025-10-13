Monday 10/13: WNCW’s Crowd Around the Mic, Vol. 29!

We are excited to share our latest compilation of live session highlights of the past year with you, featuring recordings from artists ranging from Anya Hinkle to Yarn, BERTHA to the SUSTO String Band. Intimate acoustic numbers, full-blown rock and R&B jams, and all styles in between that you hear at WNCW. We’ll be sending the double-CD collection to members who request it as a thank-you gift during our Fall Fund Drive; reserve your copy at our special pre-drive rate of $100, beginning October 18th. Until then, enjoy the tracks we’ll preview for you on New Tunes at Two and throughout the weeks!