New Tunes at Two

Tuesday: Marcus King – Darling Blue

By Martin Anderson
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:22 AM EDT
Alysse Gafkjen

After last year’s Rick Rubin-produced release focusing more on the soul side, Greenville, SC native Marcus King is returning to his blues and country roots, reuniting with his longtime live band for their first album since 2018’s Carolina Confessions. Kaitlin Butts, Jamey Johnson, Billy Strings, and Jesse Welles are among the guests joining them, as well. Many of the songs are love songs to his wife, but perhaps also to his hometown of Greenville, too – as well as the clarity and gratitude that comes with a commitment to sobriety.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
