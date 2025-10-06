Tuesday: Marcus King – Darling Blue

After last year’s Rick Rubin-produced release focusing more on the soul side, Greenville, SC native Marcus King is returning to his blues and country roots, reuniting with his longtime live band for their first album since 2018’s Carolina Confessions. Kaitlin Butts, Jamey Johnson, Billy Strings, and Jesse Welles are among the guests joining them, as well. Many of the songs are love songs to his wife, but perhaps also to his hometown of Greenville, too – as well as the clarity and gratitude that comes with a commitment to sobriety.