Thursday: Nicki Bluhm – Rancho Deluxe

Nicki’s recordings have wonderfully blurred the borderlines between country-soul and cosmic rock & roll. Although her Northern California roots remain, this new one reflects her time spent settling down along the Cumberland River in Tennessee, where she has connected with her music community. “I’ve been through a few dysfunctional romantic relationships,” Nicki admits. “I’m still in one with the music industry, and that’s the only dysfunctional relationship that I’ll still allow in my life. ‘Taking Chances’ is about that.”

