© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday: Nicki Bluhm – Rancho Deluxe

By Martin Anderson
Published October 6, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

Nicki’s recordings have wonderfully blurred the borderlines between country-soul and cosmic rock & roll. Although her Northern California roots remain, this new one reflects her time spent settling down along the Cumberland River in Tennessee, where she has connected with her music community. “I’ve been through a few dysfunctional romantic relationships,” Nicki admits. “I’m still in one with the music industry, and that’s the only dysfunctional relationship that I’ll still allow in my life. ‘Taking Chances’ is about that.”

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
See stories by Martin Anderson