Monday: Mic Harrison & the High Score – Peach Blossom Youth

A former co-lead singer-songwriter of the proto-Americana favorites the V-Roys, a former guitarist with beloved power pop icons Superdrag, as well as performing as a solo artist, Harrison combined talents with Knoxville band The High Score shortly after the beginning of the new millennium and has been delivering a potent cocktail of classic rock and honky-tonk ever since. This is their 7th album. They play Yee-Haw Brewing in Knoxville on Wednesday, October 8th.