New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 10/1: Neko Case – Neon Grey Midnight Green

By Martin Anderson
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:58 AM EDT

Welcome to what could be Neko Case’s simultaneously biggest-sounding and most intimate-feeling album yet. Self-produced by Case, this is her first new album in seven years—the longest gap between any of her solo records. “Neko Case is a fighter, as evidenced by decades of some of the most subversive songwriting in a generation, and her force majeure of a memoir, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You, released earlier this year. Case’s ninth LP, Neon Grey Midnight Green, feels like a continuation of her recounting, a sort of epilogue for all that floated to the surface—the grief, euphoria, reckoning, self-actualizing, and forgiveness. And true to Case, there is an otherworldly quality that keeps things weighty, but never weighed down.” -No Depression

Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
